Trade War And Peace

The Indicator from Planet Money Trade War And Peace Trade War And Peace Listen · 9:05 9:05

Today, the U.S. confirmed it will hold off on a new round of tariffs on imports from China that was supposed to be put in place this month. There's also word that President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are getting close to completing a trade deal, which would mean both countries getting rid of many of the tariffs and trade restrictions that have been put in place. Today on the show, Stacey talks to Chad Bown of the Peterson Institute for International Economics about the trade war with China and asks, 'Is a trade truce on the horizon?'

