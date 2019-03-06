Accessibility links
Episode 785: The Starbury : Planet Money The Starbury shoe was affordable and endorsed by NBA All-Star Stephon Marbury. The big challenge was convincing the world that a cheap sneaker wasn't a crappy sneaker.
The Economy Explained
Episode 785: The Starbury

Episode 785: The Starbury

Stephon Marbury wears a pair of his Starbury sneakers on the Coney Island boardwalk. Kenny Malone/NPR hide caption

Kenny Malone/NPR

Stephon Marbury wears a pair of his Starbury sneakers on the Coney Island boardwalk.

Kenny Malone/NPR

This episode originally ran in 2017.

When Stephon Marbury was eight years old, the Nike Air Jordan sneakers came out. These were basketball shoes endorsed by Michael Jordan, one of the greatest NBA players of all time. Stephon, like lots of other kids, wanted them. But the shoes were pricey. So pricey, his mother couldn't afford them. For years after this, he wondered whether there was a different way to sell quality basketball sneakers.

Two decades later, he got a chance to try another way. When he was an NBA All-Star, Marbury was approached by clothing company Steve & Barry's. They had a crazy idea for a sneaker, and they thought Marbury might be just the celebrity to get behind it.

Today on the show: The story of what happened when an athlete used his name to make a shoe as cheap as possible.

Music: "When The Lights Come On," "Blammo," "Money Never Change Us," and "Get It Get It."

