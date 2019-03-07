Accessibility links
Inequality In America : Planet Money Technology is bringing us closer together, but it's also making the world a more unequal place.
Raghuram Rajan, former governor of the Reserve Bank of India and author of "The Third Pillar: How Markets And The State Leave The Community Behind" Rajanish Kakade/AP hide caption

Raghuram Rajan, former governor of the Reserve Bank of India and author of "The Third Pillar: How Markets And The State Leave The Community Behind"

Technology has made globalization possible — it has brought the world closer together. But Raghuram Rajan, an economist at the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business, says it's also made inequality much worse in the U.S. Today on The Indicator, we talk inequality: How did we get here? What has the impact been? And how can we change the current situation?

Music: "Ines de Castro, Act III: Aria finale. Quelle lagrime scorrenti" , "Delicate"

