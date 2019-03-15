Accessibility links
Episode 900: The Stolen Company : Planet Money When an American company named ABRO learns their goods are being counterfeited in China, they pursue lawsuits, extraditions, sting operations and more to make it stop.
Planet Money

Planet Money

The Economy Explained
NPR logo Episode 900: The Stolen Company

Planet Money

Episode 900: The Stolen Company

Enlarge this image

Come at me, ABRO. Nick Fountain/NPR hide caption

toggle caption
Nick Fountain/NPR

Come at me, ABRO.

Nick Fountain/NPR

Tim Demarais works for an American company called ABRO. The brand is a big deal in many foreign countries. They sell so much masking tape in places like Pakistan that when people there refer to a roll of masking tape, they'll often call it a roll of ABRO.

But back in 2002, ABRO's sales started to dip. Tim heard from a customer that counterfeit ABRO goods in China might be causing the problem. So, he flew over to investigate. What he discovered-- the extent of the fraud--was shocking. And even more surprising, the company posing as ABRO insisted they were the real ABRO.

Today on the show, it's real ABRO vs. fake ABRO.

Music: "Up On These Sticks" "La Traicion" and "The Duchess."

Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts and NPR One.

Planet Money

Planet Money

The Economy Explained