Episode 900: The Stolen Company

Enlarge this image toggle caption Nick Fountain/NPR Nick Fountain/NPR

Tim Demarais works for an American company called ABRO. The brand is a big deal in many foreign countries. They sell so much masking tape in places like Pakistan that when people there refer to a roll of masking tape, they'll often call it a roll of ABRO.

Planet Money #900: The Stolen Company #900: The Stolen Company Listen · 22:05 22:05

But back in 2002, ABRO's sales started to dip. Tim heard from a customer that counterfeit ABRO goods in China might be causing the problem. So, he flew over to investigate. What he discovered-- the extent of the fraud--was shocking. And even more surprising, the company posing as ABRO insisted they were the real ABRO.

Today on the show, it's real ABRO vs. fake ABRO.

Music: "Up On These Sticks" "La Traicion" and "The Duchess."

Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts and NPR One.