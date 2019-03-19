Accessibility links
Coffee? Thank U, Next : Planet Money Your average cup of coffee is getting more expensive — but the price for coffee beans is going down. How can that be?
Planet Money

Planet Money

The Economy Explained
NPR logo Coffee? Thank U, Next

The Indicator

Coffee? Thank U, Next

Sally Herships

Coffee is served at a coffee shop in Medellin on October 28, 2017. (the town has a stationary population of 20000 people). / AFP PHOTO / JOAQUIN SARMIENTO (Photo credit should read JOAQUIN SARMIENTO/AFP/Getty Images
Enlarge this image
JOAQUIN SARMIENTO/JOAQUIN SARMIENTO/AFP
Coffee is served at a coffee shop in Medellin on October 28, 2017. (the town has a stationary population of 20000 people). / AFP PHOTO / JOAQUIN SARMIENTO (Photo credit should read JOAQUIN SARMIENTO/AFP/Getty Images
JOAQUIN SARMIENTO/JOAQUIN SARMIENTO/AFP

There's a price problem brewing in the coffee industry. Farmers are getting less for their coffee beans, so you'd think we'd be paying less for coffee. But coffee prices at places like Starbucks and other coffee shops have been increasing.

That pricing disconnect comes from a lot of moving parts in the industry. For example, there's an oversupply of coffee beans, and industry-wide moves towards less coffee-reliant drinks, like pumpkin spice lattes or Ariana Grande's "cloud macchiato." Today on The Indicator, how that squares for coffee drinkers.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: Twitter/ Facebook.

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.

Planet Money

Planet Money

The Economy Explained