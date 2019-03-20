Episode 189: Why A Dead Shark Costs $12 Million

This episode originally ran in 2010.

In 2005, artist Damien Hirst's dead shark reportedly sold for $12 million. Meanwhile, a small business owner named Eddie Saunders had a dead shark hanging in his electrical shop for years. He couldn't even sell it for $1.5 million.

We wanted to understand this. Why did Hirst's shark go for so much?

We talk to a New York gallery owner and the late economist William Baumol about the fickle and uncertain market of art.

