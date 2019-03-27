An Economist in Caracas: Day In The Life

Venezuela's economy is collapsing all around 27-year-old economist Gabriela Saade. She spends her days poring over Venezuela's staggering economic data. But she also sees Caracas changing all around her — spotty power and running water, closed storefronts, long lines at the grocery stores for limited food. Today on The Indicator, Gabriela walks us through a day in her life.

