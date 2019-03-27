Accessibility links
An Economist in Caracas: Day In The Life : Planet Money Gabriela Saade is a 27-year-old economist in Caracas, Venezuela. Yesterday, she walked us through Venezuela's staggering numbers. Today, we walk a mile in her shoes.
Planet Money

Planet Money

The Economy Explained
NPR logo An Economist in Caracas: Day In The Life

The Indicator

An Economist in Caracas: Day In The Life

A woman walks between the empty shelves of a supermarket in Caracas on January 11, 2018.
Enlarge this image
JUAN BARRETO/AFP/Getty Images
A woman walks between the empty shelves of a supermarket in Caracas on January 11, 2018.
JUAN BARRETO/AFP/Getty Images

Venezuela's economy is collapsing all around 27-year-old economist Gabriela Saade. She spends her days poring over Venezuela's staggering economic data. But she also sees Caracas changing all around her — spotty power and running water, closed storefronts, long lines at the grocery stores for limited food. Today on The Indicator, Gabriela walks us through a day in her life.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: Twitter/ Facebook.


Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.

Planet Money

Planet Money

The Economy Explained