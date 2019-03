An Indicator In The Hand

Enlarge this image NPR NPR

The Indicator from Planet Money An Indicator In The Hand An Indicator In The Hand Listen · 9:20 9:20

There's a big debate going on right now about the economy: whether it's headed for a downturn, or in good health. Today on The Indicator, Cardiff and Stacey lay out both sides.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: Twitter/ Facebook.

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.