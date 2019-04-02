What Sex Work Reveals About Risk

Enlarge this image Alex Wong/Getty Images Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Indicator from Planet Money What Sex Work Reveals About Risk What Sex Work Reveals About Risk Listen · 9:42 9:42

Risk is a constant part of our lives, but most of us don't understand risk very well. Allison Schrager is an economist, author, and personal finance specialist. Her new book, An Economist Walks Into A Brothel, examines how people working in different industries handle risk in different ways.

Music: "Black Waxploitation"

Find us: Twitter/ Facebook.



Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.