Accessibility links
What Sex Work Reveals About Risk : Planet Money Allison Schrager is an economist and journalist who visited a number of brothels to examine how we understand and deal with risk.
Planet Money

Planet Money

The Economy Explained
NPR logo What Sex Work Reveals About Risk

The Indicator

What Sex Work Reveals About Risk

CRYSTAL, NV - OCTOBER 14: Signs for Dennis Hof's Love Ranch Las Vegas brothel are shown on October 14, 2015 in Crystal, Nevada.
Enlarge this image
Alex Wong/Getty Images
CRYSTAL, NV - OCTOBER 14: Signs for Dennis Hof's Love Ranch Las Vegas brothel are shown on October 14, 2015 in Crystal, Nevada.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Risk is a constant part of our lives, but most of us don't understand risk very well. Allison Schrager is an economist, author, and personal finance specialist. Her new book, An Economist Walks Into A Brothel, examines how people working in different industries handle risk in different ways.

Music: "Black Waxploitation"

Find us: Twitter/ Facebook.


Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.

Planet Money

Planet Money

The Economy Explained