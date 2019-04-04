Accessibility links
The China Corruption Crackdown: Sincere Or Cynical? : Planet Money A recent paper examines the motivations behind Xi Jinping's corruption crackdown and arrives at a surprising answer.
China's President Xi Jinping may have dialed down cyberattacks because of a deal with the U.S., or as part of his own moves inside China, or both. Later, though, they crept back up ag
Fred Dufour/AP
Peter Lorentzen is an economist at the University of San Francisco. He spoke with Cardiff Garcia about a paper he wrote on the effects of the Chinese government crackdown on corruption — and whether it was an attempt by Xi Jinping to consolidate his authority or a sincere effort to make the Chinese government bureaucracy work better.

