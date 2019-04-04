The China Corruption Crackdown: Sincere Or Cynical?

Enlarge this image Fred Dufour/AP Fred Dufour/AP

The Indicator from Planet Money The China Corruption Crackdown: Sincere Or Cynical? The China Corruption Crackdown: Sincere Or Cynical? Listen · 8:13 8:13

Peter Lorentzen is an economist at the University of San Francisco. He spoke with Cardiff Garcia about a paper he wrote on the effects of the Chinese government crackdown on corruption — and whether it was an attempt by Xi Jinping to consolidate his authority or a sincere effort to make the Chinese government bureaucracy work better.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: Twitter/ Facebook.



Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.