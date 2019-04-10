Accessibility links
The Maple Syrup Cartel : Planet Money Prices for most agricultural products change with supply and demand. Not maple syrup.
The Maple Syrup Cartel

The Maple Syrup Cartel

CHICAGO - MARCH 10: Bottles of Kickapoo Gold organic maple syrup are displayed at the FamilyFarmed.org EXPO March 10, 2006 at the Chicago Cultural Center in downtown Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images
Tim Boyle/Getty Images
More than 70% of the world's maple syrup comes from Canada, and mostly from Quebec. But producing maple syrup can be volatile based on the weather. So Canada's government set up production quotas and a reserve, both of which help Canada control the price of maple syrup.

What happens with Canada's maple syrup prices has huge implications for other producers of maple syrup — including people in Vermont, the largest American syrup-producing state.

Today on The Indicator, maple syrup is a hugely valuable commodity in Canada. How does its system work, and how affect the rest of the maple syrup market?

