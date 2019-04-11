Accessibility links
How Trade Helps Explain Inequality : Planet Money Trade makes for peaceful relationships between nations, but gains for consumers and workers aren't spread evenly.
The Indicator

Many economists and politicians argue that international trade has been a good thing. Countries that open themselves up for trade tend to be more peaceful, more efficient, and consumers can get cheaper and more varied goods. But it has also contributed to rising income inequality, as some workers lose out from the benefits of trade.

Today on The Indicator: how does trade affect inequality, and how did it get to be that way?

