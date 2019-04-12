Episode 906:The Chicago Boys, Part II

Enlarge this image toggle caption CRIS BOURONCLE/AFP/Getty Images CRIS BOURONCLE/AFP/Getty Images

This is the second part in our series on Marxism and capitalism in Chile. You can find the first episode here.

In the early seventies, Chile, under Marxist President Salvador Allende, was plagued by inflation, shortages, and a crushing deficit. After a violent coup in 1973, the economy became the military's problem.

Led by Augusto Pinochet, the military assigned a group of economists to help turn around Chile's economy. They had trained at the University of Chicago. They came to be known as the Chicago Boys.

Planet Money #906: The Chicago Boys, Part II #906: The Chicago Boys, Part II Listen · 27:27 27:27

Today's show is about the economic "shock treatment" they launched. It eventually set Chile on a path to prosperity, but it did so at an incredible human cost. One that Chileans are still grappling with today.

Music: "Deeper Than We Know," "Haunted Highway" and "La Partida."

Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts and NPR One.