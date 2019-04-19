Accessibility links
Episode 907: Two Spring Indicators : Planet Money A trade war with China—and a hurricane—make peanut farmers miserable. And we look at the World Happiness Report for 2018.
The Economy Explained
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
Today on the show, two indicators from our sibling podcast, The Indicator from Planet Money.

First, The Indicator goes to Georgia, to talk with a peanut farmer dealing with two major economic disasters: A hurricane and a trade war with China.

Then The Indicator turns to the World Happiness Report, and finds that the United States of America, despite its prosperity, only ranks 19th in overall happiness, which is kind of sad.

If you like what you hear, make sure to subscribe to the The Indicator from Planet Money wherever you get your podcasts.

Music: "Pluto Goes Surfing," "Hanging Tree" and "Jet Set Go."

