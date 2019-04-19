Episode 907: Two Spring Indicators

Enlarge this image SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

Today on the show, two indicators from our sibling podcast, The Indicator from Planet Money.

Planet Money #907: Two Spring Indicators #907: Two Spring Indicators Listen · 21:08 21:08

First, The Indicator goes to Georgia, to talk with a peanut farmer dealing with two major economic disasters: A hurricane and a trade war with China.

Then The Indicator turns to the World Happiness Report, and finds that the United States of America, despite its prosperity, only ranks 19th in overall happiness, which is kind of sad.

If you like what you hear, make sure to subscribe to the The Indicator from Planet Money wherever you get your podcasts.

Music: "Pluto Goes Surfing," "Hanging Tree" and "Jet Set Go."

Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram / Newsletter

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts and NPR One.