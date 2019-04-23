Accessibility links
What Happened To U.S. Workers? : Planet Money The share of people aged 25 to 54 in the labor force has fallen in the past couple of decades. What happened?
Planet Money

Planet Money

The Economy Explained
NPR logo

What Happened To U.S. Workers?

Listen · 27:54
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/716413259/716452264" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
What Happened To U.S. Workers?

The Indicator

What Happened To U.S. Workers?

Cardiff Garcia from The Indicator hosted a panel with Caroline Freund from the World Bank and Chad Bown from the Peterson Institute at a live recording in D.C. on April 11, 2019.
Enlarge this image
Constanza Gallardo
Cardiff Garcia from The Indicator hosted a panel with Caroline Freund from the World Bank and Chad Bown from the Peterson Institute at a live recording in D.C. on April 11, 2019.
Constanza Gallardo

The U.S. economy is booming. We've seen sustained low unemployment rates, wages are climbing, and thousands of new jobs being added to the economy every month. The headline numbers focusing on the labor market seem great, and they are.

And yet, some deep problems remain unsolved. For example, take the prime-age labor force participation rate — or the share of people in the workforce aged 25-54, whom you'd expect to be working rather than in school or retired. In the U.S., that share is lower than it was in the 1990s. Why do so many workers remain outside the labor force? What economic forces have led to their exclusion from the rising prosperity of the U.S. economy?

This episode is an excerpt from a panel discussion at a live event in Washington D.C., hosted by the Financial Times Alphachat podcast.

Listen to the full panel below:

What Happened To U.S. Workers?

Listen · 27:54
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/716413259/716452264" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Newsletter.

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.

Planet Money

Planet Money

The Economy Explained