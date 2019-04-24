Is Everything Awesome In The Economy?

Enlarge this image NPR NPR

The Indicator from Planet Money Is Everything Awesome In The Economy? Is Everything Awesome In The Economy? Listen · 9:59 9:59

In the first few months of the year, the data we got about the economy was a little worrying. As a whole, it made some economists - and some of us - feel a little pessimistic about our economic future. The data pointed to fewer jobs being added to the economy, lackluster retail sales, and lower global growth projections from international agencies like the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

But lately, it seems like these indicators have been picking up, which seems to be a good sign for the economy. Today on The Indicator, is everything really awesome?

Music: Everything Is Awesome by Tegan & Sara from The Lego Movie. Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Newsletter.

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.