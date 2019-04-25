Accessibility links
Selling A T-Rex On eBay : Planet Money On eBay right now: A baby T-Rex. The price? $2.95 million.
Planet Money

Planet Money

The Economy Explained
NPR logo Selling A T-Rex On eBay

The Indicator

Selling A T-Rex On eBay

Enlarge this image

A recreation of the rare Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton currently up for grabs on eBay. Alan Dietrich hide caption

toggle caption
Alan Dietrich

A recreation of the rare Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton currently up for grabs on eBay.

Alan Dietrich

More than 60 million years ago, the Tyrannosaurus rex roamed North America. Today, they're fetching 7 figures from museums and private buyers all over the world. There is a thriving market for dinosaur fossils and T-Rex is at the top of the food chain... but some people say this market is bad for science.

Today on The Indicator: the economics of dinosaur fossils. How does one come to own a T-Rex? Who buys them? And... aren't fossils priceless?

Music: "Dinosaur Rock". Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Newsletter.


Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.

Planet Money

Planet Money

The Economy Explained