Why Superman Doesn't Take Over The World : Planet Money Superman could easily take over the world. But there are some good economic reasons why he doesn't.
The superhero universe may be a fantasy (sorry, superfans), but that doesn't mean superheroes are free from the laws of economics. Quite the reverse, in fact: superheroes are subject to the dismal science, just like the rest of us. That's how Brian O'Roark sees it, anyhow. He's an economics professor at Robert Morris University and author of "Why Superman Doesn't Take Over The World." He uses superheroes in his econ classes, to show how economic concepts work - and sometimes don't work - and how everyone, even those of us who can leap tall buildings in a single bound, is governed by economic law.

Music: "Wonder Woman" and "The New Adventures of Superman."

