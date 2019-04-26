Accessibility links
Episode 909: Dollar Stores Vs Lettuce : Planet Money Dollar General, Dollar Tree and Family Dollars are opening up stores every six hours around the country. Some towns are fighting them.
Planet Money

Planet Money

The Economy Explained
NPR logo Episode 909: Dollar Stores Vs Lettuce

Planet Money

Episode 909: Dollar Stores Vs Lettuce

Enlarge this image

For years, Doug Nech ran a grocery store in Kansas. But then a dollar store decided to set up shop just around the corner. Sarah Gonzalez/NPR hide caption

toggle caption
Sarah Gonzalez/NPR

For years, Doug Nech ran a grocery store in Kansas. But then a dollar store decided to set up shop just around the corner.

Sarah Gonzalez/NPR

Four new dollar stores will open in the U.S. every single day of 2019. That's a new dollar store every six hours. There are more dollar stores than there are Walmarts, McDonald's and CVS stores combined. And they are setting up in places no one else will go... tiny towns, urban areas, poor communities.

Today on the show, we go to a town that decided there were too many dollar stores. And talk to a woman on a mission to ban them.

Music: "Tulsa Tumult" and "Tulsa, Oklahoma."

Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram / Newsletter

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts and NPR One.

Planet Money

Planet Money

The Economy Explained