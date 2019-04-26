Episode 909: Dollar Stores Vs Lettuce
Sarah Gonzalez/NPR
Four new dollar stores will open in the U.S. every single day of 2019. That's a new dollar store every six hours. There are more dollar stores than there are Walmarts, McDonald's and CVS stores combined. And they are setting up in places no one else will go... tiny towns, urban areas, poor communities.
Today on the show, we go to a town that decided there were too many dollar stores. And talk to a woman on a mission to ban them.
