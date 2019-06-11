VIDEO: The Origin Of Government Cheese

In 1976, Jimmy Carter made a single campaign promise that snowballed into a longstanding cultural phenomenon: government cheese. It shows up in comedy sketches, songs and even a cooking show with Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg.



So what is government cheese, and how did the U.S. government end up buying two pounds of cheese for every American?



