VIDEO: The Origin Of Government Cheese

What Is Government Cheese? The government manages a lot of things: air and water quality, roads and bridges, and, once upon a time, a whole lot of cheese.
In 1976, Jimmy Carter made a single campaign promise that snowballed into a longstanding cultural phenomenon: government cheese. It shows up in comedy sketches, songs and even a cooking show with Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg.

So what is government cheese, and how did the U.S. government end up buying two pounds of cheese for every American?

