Building Bigger Stories: A Planet Money training for reporters who want to do long-form audio

January 7-8, 2020

Los Angeles

NPR's Planet Money is pleased to offer a free training seminar for public radio reporters and editors who cover complicated issues and want to tackle more in-depth stories. The two-day, intensive seminar will be led by Planet Money correspondents and will focus on how to turn broadcast features into podcast-length episodes. We'll include sessions on Planet Money-style storytelling, finding great characters, structuring narrative and the secrets of interviewing. We will also help member-station reporters brainstorm angles on future stories and help edit a script in progress.

In order to provide one-on-one coaching, we will limit enrollment to 12 reporters or editors. We can't accept more than one applicant per station. Preference is given to business reporters, but we'll consider any reporter who covers policy issues as part of their beat. Planet Money will pay for the training costs and three hotel nights in Los Angeles. Each member station will be responsible for the cost of the reporter's travel to and from Los Angeles.

To apply, send a cover letter to NPR Planet Money host Robert Smith (rsmith@npr.org) with "LA TRAINING" in the subject line. Please include:

- A resume

- Links to two radio features

- A short explanation of what you would hope to get out of the seminar

- Contact info for a supervisor or news director that has approved the application and travel costs

The deadline for the application is Friday, October 25th.