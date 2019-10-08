VIDEO: 8 Reasons Horror Movies Are Scary Good Business

It is really hard these days to make money in the movie industry. Most movies don't make money. But there is a notable exception: horror movies.

Seven of the 10 most profitable films of all time are horror movies, and the reason why is quite simple: Horror movies are cheap to make, and they're insanely popular.

