We're looking for two interns!
The Economy Explained
We're looking for two interns!

Former Planet Money intern, Sindhu Gnanasambandan, hoverboarding around the office. Cameron Robert / NPR hide caption

Former Planet Money intern, Sindhu Gnanasambandan, hoverboarding around the office.

Ever wonder if a podcast could go to space? Or ask why a $60,000 bag is always out of stock? Or want to learn the secrets of snack vendors at a baseball game?

Do you wonder how to predict the next recession? Do you want to find connections between a huge IPO and a Greek new age keyboardist? Are you the kind of person who finds delight in a report from the Federal Reserve?

We are looking for TWO interns this Winter/Spring: One to work on Planet Money, and one to work on The Indicator from Planet Money. Apply by Monday, November 4th.

Note: These are paid, 40-hour-a-week internships in New York, NY. And the positions are only open to current students OR those who graduated after January 13th, 2019. For more details: NPR Jobs.

