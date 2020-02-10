Accessibility links
We're looking for two interns! : Planet Money Calling econ nerds, story junkies, and podcast addicts.
Planet Money

Planet Money

The Economy Explained
NPR logo We're looking for two interns!

We're looking for two interns!

Enlarge this image

Planet Money interns James Sneed and Brittany Cronin. Alex Goldmark/NPR hide caption

toggle caption
Alex Goldmark/NPR

Planet Money interns James Sneed and Brittany Cronin.

Alex Goldmark/NPR

Ever wonder if a podcast could go to space? Or ask why a $60,000 bag is always out of stock? Or want to learn the secrets of snack vendors at a baseball game?

Do you wonder how to predict the next recession? Do you want to find connections between a huge IPO and a Greek new age keyboardist? Are you the kind of person who finds delight in a report from the Federal Reserve?

Are you a meticulous (and speedy) fact checker? Do you have ideas for improving our Twitter and Insta game?

We are looking for TWO interns this Summer: One to work on Planet Money, and one to work on The Indicator from Planet Money. Apply by Monday, March 9th at 4:59pm EST.

Note: These are paid, 40-hour-a-week internships in New York, NY. The positions are only open to current students OR those who graduated after June 1st, 2019. For more details: NPR Jobs.

Planet Money

Planet Money

The Economy Explained