BONUS: Micro-Face: The Musical

May 10, 2022. A sold-out Roulette Theater in Brooklyn, New York. It was a night of economics, superheroes, and musical theater. You could call it the Infinity Gauntlet of joyous nerdom (we did).



You could also call it the world premier of Micro-Face: The Musical — a the one-of-a-kind Planet Money superhero musical written and directed by Kit Goldstein Grant, an award-winning, international musical theater composer and librettist.



Lucky for us, Kit is also a Planet Money listener who was inspired by our project to buy and monetize a superhero. That superhero, of course, is Micro-Face. Kit's story of 'the sonic superhero that the world will soon embrace' picks up after our Micro-Face comic book takes place, drawing inspiration along the way from past Planet Money episodes.

Here's more from our project We Buy A Superhero.



Cast/Crew:



Micro-Face/Sam Salazar: Sebastian Treviño

Amina Ahmed: Mukta Phatak

The Escheater: Christopher Michaels

Tiffany: Jillian Louis

Kathy: Johanna Carlise-Zepeda

Ensemble/Swing: Yamuna Meleth, Luis "Chino"

Ramos



Book/Music/Lyrics/Orchestrations/Artistic Producer: Kit Goldstein Grant

Musical Director/Piano/Copyist: Jonathon Lynch

Stage Manager: Bleu Zephra Santiago

Live Foley Artist: Rachael Guma

Guitar: Christian Justinano Cepeda

Percussion: Laura Hamel

Bass: Debbie Christine Tjong

