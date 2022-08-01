Accessibility links
We Buy A Super Hero — Micro-Face: The Musical : Planet Money This episode, Micro-Face: The Musical. A full concert recording of a one-of-a-kind Planet Money superhero musical, taped during our recent live show at the Roulette Theater in Brooklyn, New York.

BONUS: Micro-Face: The Musical

Micro-Face: The Musical

Trisha Pickelhaupt/NPR

Micro-Face: The Musical

Trisha Pickelhaupt/NPR

May 10, 2022. A sold-out Roulette Theater in Brooklyn, New York. It was a night of economics, superheroes, and musical theater. You could call it the Infinity Gauntlet of joyous nerdom (we did).

You could also call it the world premier of Micro-Face: The Musical — a the one-of-a-kind Planet Money superhero musical written and directed by Kit Goldstein Grant, an award-winning, international musical theater composer and librettist.

Lucky for us, Kit is also a Planet Money listener who was inspired by our project to buy and monetize a superhero. That superhero, of course, is Micro-Face. Kit's story of 'the sonic superhero that the world will soon embrace' picks up after our Micro-Face comic book takes place, drawing inspiration along the way from past Planet Money episodes.

Cast/Crew:

Micro-Face/Sam Salazar: Sebastian Treviño
Amina Ahmed: Mukta Phatak
The Escheater: Christopher Michaels
Tiffany: Jillian Louis
Kathy: Johanna Carlise-Zepeda
Ensemble/Swing: Yamuna Meleth, Luis "Chino"
Ramos

Book/Music/Lyrics/Orchestrations/Artistic Producer: Kit Goldstein Grant
Musical Director/Piano/Copyist: Jonathon Lynch
Stage Manager: Bleu Zephra Santiago
Live Foley Artist: Rachael Guma
Guitar: Christian Justinano Cepeda
Percussion: Laura Hamel
Bass: Debbie Christine Tjong

