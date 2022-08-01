BONUS: Micro-Face: The Musical
BONUS: Micro-Face: The Musical
May 10, 2022. A sold-out Roulette Theater in Brooklyn, New York. It was a night of economics, superheroes, and musical theater. You could call it the Infinity Gauntlet of joyous nerdom (we did).
You could also call it the world premier of Micro-Face: The Musical — a the one-of-a-kind Planet Money superhero musical written and directed by Kit Goldstein Grant, an award-winning, international musical theater composer and librettist.
Lucky for us, Kit is also a Planet Money listener who was inspired by our project to buy and monetize a superhero. That superhero, of course, is Micro-Face. Kit's story of 'the sonic superhero that the world will soon embrace' picks up after our Micro-Face comic book takes place, drawing inspiration along the way from past Planet Money episodes.
Here's more from our project We Buy A Superhero.
Cast/Crew:
Micro-Face/Sam Salazar: Sebastian Treviño
Amina Ahmed: Mukta Phatak
The Escheater: Christopher Michaels
Tiffany: Jillian Louis
Kathy: Johanna Carlise-Zepeda
Ensemble/Swing: Yamuna Meleth, Luis "Chino"
Ramos
Book/Music/Lyrics/Orchestrations/Artistic Producer: Kit Goldstein Grant
Musical Director/Piano/Copyist: Jonathon Lynch
Stage Manager: Bleu Zephra Santiago
Live Foley Artist: Rachael Guma
Guitar: Christian Justinano Cepeda
Percussion: Laura Hamel
Bass: Debbie Christine Tjong
Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram / TikTok / YouTube
Get bonus episodes of Planet Money by subscribing to Planet Money+ in Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org/planetmoney.
Subscribe to our Newsletter.