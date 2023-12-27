The Indicators of this year and next

Today on the show, hosts from Planet Money and The Indicator debate the economic indicators of this year and next year.

First up, we try to identify the figure that best captured the essence of 2023. The contenders: the possible soft landing, consumer sentiment, and the housing market.

And looking ahead to 2024, what will the economic indicator of next year be? Interest rates, Bidenomics, or junk fees?

