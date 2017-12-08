Accessibility links

Pop Culture Happy Hour: 'The Disaster Artist' Is A Very James Franco Production : Monkey See James Franco's The Disaster Artist tells the story of the making of The Room, one of the most famous awful movies of all time. The panel sits down to talk about Franco's vision and his muse.
NPR logo

Pop Culture Happy Hour: 'The Disaster Artist' Is A Very James Franco Production

Listen · 25:28
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/568797775/569246852" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Pop Culture Happy Hour: 'The Disaster Artist' Is A Very James Franco Production
Monkey See

Monkey See

Pop-Culture News And Analysis From NPR

Review

Pop Culture Happy Hour

Pop Culture Happy Hour: 'The Disaster Artist' Is A Very James Franco Production

Pop Culture Happy Hour: 'The Disaster Artist' Is A Very James Franco Production

Listen · 25:28
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/568797775/569246852" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Greg (Dave Franco) and Tommy (James Franco) in The Disaster Artist. Justina Mintz/courtesy of A24 hide caption

toggle caption
Justina Mintz/courtesy of A24

Greg (Dave Franco) and Tommy (James Franco) in The Disaster Artist.

Justina Mintz/courtesy of A24

You never know with James Franco.

You might get the sensitive, believable Franco of 127 Hours. You might get the serious, introspective Franco of Milk. You might get the self-serious Franco of Rise of the Planet of the Apes, or the comically self-serious Franco of Mother, May I Sleep With Danger? Then there's the gleefully cheap-laugh Franco of, say, Pineapple Express. But there may never have been a project so obviously suited to the actor-poet-writer-philosopher-pretty-plausible-as-a-weed-dealer as The Disaster Artist, which is about the making of the terrible 2003 film The Room.

Franco plays The Room's writer-director-star Tommy Wiseau, and his mimicry of Wiseau's voice and eyelid action is eerie. But is this comedy — co-starring Franco's brother Dave as Wiseau's collaborator Greg Sestero — saying something about art, or is it just a goof upon a goof, a midnight movie squared?

Marissa Lorusso of NPR Music joins the panel this week to consider The Disaster Artist — and, to an extent, The Room — as the possibility comes into clearer focus that this will be the closest Tommy Wiseau will ever get to the Oscar he perhaps dreamed of.

We also take a look at what's making us happy this week. Stephen is happy about a film he was hesitant to watch. Glen is happy about NPR's great big book project for the end of the year. Marissa is happy about a variety of newsletters, including one that might broaden your nose's horizons. And I am happy about a Twitter feed that might left your spirits.

Find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter: me, the show, Stephen, Glen, Marissa Lorusso, producer Jessica, and producer emeritus Mike.

Monkey See

Monkey See

Pop-Culture News And Analysis From NPR