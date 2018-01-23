'Shape Of Water,' 'Dunkirk' And 'Three Billboards' Lead Oscar Nominations

Accessibility links

Oscars 2018: The Complete List Of Nominees : Monkey See This year's Academy Award nominations were announced Tuesday morning. The Shape Of Water swam away with 13 nominations, nudging out Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Dunkirk.
Oscars

A view of Oscar statuettes backstage during the 2017 Academy Awards. Christopher Polk/Getty Images hide caption

A view of Oscar statuettes backstage during the 2017 Academy Awards.

UPDATED AT: 8:53 a.m.

This year's Academy Award nominations were announced Tuesday morning via live stream. Below is the complete list of nominees.

'Call Me By Your Name': Love, Their Way

Monkey See

'Call Me By Your Name': Love, Their Way

Best picture

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape Of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

'Get Out' Sprang From An Effort To Master Fear, Says Director Jordan Peele

Code Switch

'Get Out' Sprang From An Effort To Master Fear, Says Director Jordan Peele

Directing

Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk)

Jordan Peele (Get Out)

Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Phantom Thread)

Guillermo Del Toro (The Shape Of Water)

Actress in a leading role

Sally Hawkins (The Shape Of Water)

Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)

Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)

Meryl Streep (The Post)

Actor in a leading role

Timothee Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name)

Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread)

Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out)

Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour)

Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq.)

Greta Gerwig Explores Mother-Daughter Love (And Angst) In 'Lady Bird'

Movie Interviews

Greta Gerwig Explores Mother-Daughter Love (And Angst) In 'Lady Bird'

Writing (original screenplay)

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Shape Of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

'Mudbound' Is A Grand, Sweeping Epic Of The Jim Crow South

Movie Reviews

'Mudbound' Is A Grand, Sweeping Epic Of The Jim Crow South

Writing (adapted screenplay)

Call Me By Your Name

The Disaster Artist

Logan

Molly's Game

Mudbound

In 'Coco,' Pixar Finds Joyous Life — In Death

Movie Reviews

In 'Coco,' Pixar Finds Joyous Life — In Death

Animated feature film

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Music (original song)

"Mighty River" (Mudbound)

"Mystery of Love" (Call Me By Your Name)

"Remember Me" (Coco)

"Stand Up for Something" (Marshall)

"This is Me" (The Greatest Showman)

'Faces Places': A New Wave Filmmaker And A Mural Artist Tear Through France

Movie Reviews

'Faces Places': A New Wave Filmmaker And A Mural Artist Tear Through France

Documentary (feature)

Abacus: Small Enough To Jail

Faces Places

Icarus

Last Men In Aleppo

Strong Island

Documentary (short subject)

Edith + Eddie

Heaven Is A Traffic Jam On The 405

Heroin(e)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop

'The Square' Is Edgy

Movie Reviews

'The Square' Is Edgy

Foreign language film

A Fantastic Woman

The Insult

Loveless

On Body And Soul

The Square

'All The Money' Re-Shoot Was Decided 'In A Heartbeat,' Ridley Scott Says

Movies

'All The Money' Re-Shoot Was Decided 'In A Heartbeat,' Ridley Scott Says

Actor in a supporting role

Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project)

Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Richard Jenkins (The Shape Of Water)

Christopher Plummer (All The Money In The World)

Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Actress in a supporting role

Mary J. Blige (Mudbound)

Allison Janney (I, Tonya)

Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread)

Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird)

Octavia Spencer (The Shape Of Water)

'Darkest Hour': In A World At War, A War Of Words

Movie Reviews

'Darkest Hour': In A World At War, A War Of Words

Makeup and hairstyling

Darkest Hour

Victoria And Abdul

Wonder

Wartime Terror And Valor Thread Together In Nolan's Gripping 'Dunkirk'

Movie Reviews

Wartime Terror And Valor Thread Together In Nolan's Gripping 'Dunkirk'

Film editing

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

I, Tonya

The Shape Of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

'Blade Runner 2049': Even Sharper Than The Original

Monkey See

'Blade Runner 2049': Even Sharper Than The Original

Visual effects

Blade Runner 2049

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War For The Planet Of The Apes

Rollicking 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Finds Nuance In The Force

Monkey See

Rollicking 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Finds Nuance In The Force

Music (original score)

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape Of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Short film (live action)

DeKalb Elementary

The Eleven O'Clock

My Nephew Emmett

The Silent Child

Watu Wote/All Of Us

Short film (animated)

Dear Basketball

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes

In 'Baby Driver,' The Action, The Script And The Music Go Full Throttle

Movie Reviews

In 'Baby Driver,' The Action, The Script And The Music Go Full Throttle

Sound mixing

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape Of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Sound editing

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape Of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Tale As Old As Time — And It Shows: 'Beauty And The Beast'

Movie Reviews

Tale As Old As Time — And It Shows: 'Beauty And The Beast'

Costume design

Beauty And The Beast

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

The Shape Of Water

Victoria And Abdul

'The Shape Of Water': An Elegant Fable Of Starfish-Crossed Lubbers

Movie Reviews

'The Shape Of Water': An Elegant Fable Of Starfish-Crossed Lubbers

Cinematography

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Mudbound

The Shape Of Water

Production design

Beauty And The Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape Of Water

