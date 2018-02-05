Accessibility links

Super Bowl Wrap: Philadelphia Had A Much Better Night Than Justin Timberlake : Monkey See The Eagles won a thrilling victory in the Super Bowl on Sunday night, to the delight of Philadelphians everywhere. Tom Brady of the Patriots proved fallible, while Justin Timberlake was ... just fine.
NPR logo

Super Bowl Wrap: Philadelphia Had A Much Better Night Than Justin Timberlake

Listen · 22:23
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/583392727/583466754" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Super Bowl Wrap: Philadelphia Had A Much Better Night Than Justin Timberlake
Monkey See

Monkey See

Pop-Culture News And Analysis From NPR

Pop Culture Happy Hour

Super Bowl Wrap: Philadelphia Had A Much Better Night Than Justin Timberlake

Super Bowl Wrap: Philadelphia Had A Much Better Night Than Justin Timberlake

Listen · 22:23
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/583392727/583466754" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the Super Bowl LII halftime dhow at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis. Christopher Polk/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the Super Bowl LII halftime dhow at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl on Sunday night. You could be forgiven for not expecting it — it's never happened before. And on this historic occasion, Stephen Thompson and I sat down Monday morning to talk with some of our favorite panelists about the game and the surrounding entertainment. With us is Katie Presley, a New Orleans Saints fan without too much at stake in this game. But also with us is Gene Demby of NPR's Code Switch team. Gene is a longtime Eagles fan who had, in terms of fandom, a lot at stake in this game.

Television

Review: Super Bowl Halftime Show, Commercials

We break down the game itself, from the built-in assumptions of Tom Brady's inevitability to the moment when he lost the ball with just over two minutes left to play. We talk about the halftime show, which conscripted Prince into a duet with Justin Timberlake and proved once again that getting the sound mix right at the Super Bowl is very, very difficult. And we talk about Super Bowl commercials, from the endearing return of our favorite body wash pitch man to the uncomfortable juxtaposition of civil rights activism and selling trucks.

Monkey See

Monkey See

Pop-Culture News And Analysis From NPR