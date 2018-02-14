Accessibility links

Pyeongchang Winter Olympics Wrap-Up : Monkey See On this episode of Pop Culture Happy Hour, Sam Sanders joins the panel to talk about his memories of the Sochi Olympics, the way young athletes handle attention and athleticism itself.
Pop Culture Happy Hour: Sports, Zazz And Commerce At The Winter Olympics

Pop Culture Happy Hour

Figure skater Adam Rippon of the United States celebrates after competing in the team event at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images hide caption

Figure skater Adam Rippon of the United States celebrates after competing in the team event at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics.

When we invited our buddy Sam Sanders, of the It's Been A Minute podcast, to talk to us about the Winter Olympics, we didn't even remember that in 2014, he helped NPR cover the Winter Olympics in Sochi. As it turned out, in addition to his usual insight and thoughtfulness, Sam possesses relevant experience!

In this episode, we talk about Glen's distaste for the Winter Olympics (like the Summer Olympics without swimming and with more parkas), Sam's memories of just how complicated a logistical endeavor the Olympics really can be, and the "temporary city-states" that have to be built. (If you're interested in the darker side of these things from a safety perspective, don't miss this piece from Jeff Passan, which I mention.)

In the wake of great athletes like Mirai Nagasu and Adam Rippon — and, since we taped, Chloe Kim — also making such a splash with their appeal and press-friendliness, Sam talks about how athletes go out of their way, or don't, to make themselves available to reporters. We discuss the tension between our ingrained cynicism and our desire to just yell, "SLOPESTYLE!" We advocate for less commentary of higher quality, fewer droids to terrify Stephen, and sports where we can tell what's going on and whether people are competing well or disastrously. (We freely admit this is our lack of understanding.)

All this, plus talk about "twizzles."

Follow Sam on Twitter, and listen to It's Been A Minute. And on Friday, we'll be back to talk about a film you may have heard of that goes by the name Black Panther.

