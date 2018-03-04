2018 Oscar Winners: The Complete List

Guillermo del Toro's The Shape Of Water took home the evening's biggest prize, best picture. The film follows a mute cleaning woman who falls in love with an amphibian creature in a Cold War-era government lab.

The rest of the winners are listed below.

Best picture

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape Of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Directing

Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk)

Jordan Peele (Get Out)

Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Phantom Thread)

Guillermo Del Toro (The Shape Of Water)

Actress in a leading role

Sally Hawkins (The Shape Of Water)

Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)

Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)

Meryl Streep (The Post)

Actor in a leading role

Timothée Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name)

Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread)

Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out)

Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour)

Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq.)

Writing (original screenplay)

Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick)

Jordan Peele (Get Out)

Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird)

Screenplay by Guillermo Del Toro and Vanessa Taylor; story by Guillermo Del Toro (The Shape Of Water)

Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Writing (adapted screenplay)

James Ivory (Call Me By Your Name)

Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber (The Disaster Artist)

Screenplay by Scott Frank, James Mangold and Michael Green; story by James Mangold (Logan)

Aaron Sorkin (Molly's Game)

Screenplay by Virgil Williams and Dee Rees (Mudbound)

Animated feature film

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Music (original song)

"Mighty River" by Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq and Taura Stinson (Mudbound)

"Mystery of Love" by Sufjan Stevens (Call Me By Your Name)

"Remember Me" by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (Coco)

"Stand Up for Something" by Diane Warren and Lonnie R. Lynn (aka Common) (Marshall)

"This is Me" by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (The Greatest Showman)

Documentary (feature)

Abacus: Small Enough To Jail

Faces Places

Icarus

Last Men In Aleppo

Strong Island

Documentary (short subject)

Edith + Eddie

Heaven Is A Traffic Jam On The 405

Heroin(e)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop

Foreign language film

A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

The Insult (Lebanon)

Loveless (Russia)

On Body And Soul (Hungary)

The Square (Sweden)

Actor in a supporting role

Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project)

Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Richard Jenkins (The Shape Of Water)

Christopher Plummer (All The Money In The World)

Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Actress in a supporting role

Mary J. Blige (Mudbound)

Allison Janney (I, Tonya)

Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread)

Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird)

Octavia Spencer (The Shape Of Water)

Makeup and hairstyling

Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski and Lucy Sibbick (Darkest Hour)

Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard (Victoria & Abdul)

Arjen Tuiten (Wonder)

Film editing

Paul Machliss and Jonathan Amos (Baby Driver)

Lee Smith (Dunkirk)

Tatiana S. Riegel (I, Tonya)

Sidney Wolinsky (The Shape Of Water)

Jon Gregory (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Visual effects

John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert and Richard R. Hoover (Blade Runner 2049)

Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner and Dan Sudick (Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2)

Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza and Mike Meinardus (Kong: Skull Island)

Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Neal Scanlan and Chris Corbould (Star Wars: The Last Jedi)

Joe Letteri, Daniel Barrett, Dan Lemmon and Joel Whist (War For The Planet Of The Apes)

Music (original score)

Hans Zimmer (Dunkirk)

Jonny Greenwood (Phantom Thread)

Alexandre Desplat (The Shape Of Water)

John Williams (Star Wars: The Last Jedi)

Carter Burwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Short film (live action)

DeKalb Elementary

The Eleven O'Clock

My Nephew Emmett

The Silent Child

Watu Wote/All Of Us

Short film (animated)

Dear Basketball

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes

Sound mixing

Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin and Mary H. Ellis (Baby Driver)

Ron Bartless, Doug Hemphill and Mac Ruth (Blade Runner 2049)

Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker and Gary A. Rizzo (Dunkirk)

Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern and Glen Gauthier (The Shape Of Water)

David Parker, Michael Semanick, Ren Klyce and Stuart Wilson (Star Wars: The Last Jedi)

Sound editing

Julian Slater (Baby Driver)

Mark Mangini and Theo Green (Blade Runner 2049)

Richard King and Alex Gibson (Dunkirk)

Nathan Robitaille and Nelson Ferreira (The Shape Of Water)

Matthew Wood and Ren Klyce (Star Wars: The Last Jedi)

Costume design

Jacqueline Durran (Beauty And The Beast)

Jacqueline Durran (Darkest Hour)

Mark Bridges (Phantom Thread)

Luis Sequeira (The Shape Of Water)

Consolata Boyle (Victoria & Abdul)

Cinematography

Roger Deakins (Blade Runner 2049)

Bruno Delbonnel (Darkest Hour)

Hoyte Van Hoytema (Dunkirk)

Rachel Morrison (Mudbound)

Dan Lausten (The Shape Of Water)

Production design

Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer (Beauty And The Beast)

Dennis Gassner and Alessandra Querzola (Blade Runner 2049)

Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer (Darkest Hour)

Nathan Crowley and Gary Fettis (Dunkirk)

Paul Denham Austerberry, Shane Vieau and Jeff Melvin (The Shape Of Water)