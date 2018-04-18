Accessibility links

Pop Culture Happy Hour: Cultural Dichotomies
Pop Culture Happy Hour: Cultural Dichotomies

Pop Culture Happy Hour

Left: The Rolling Stones, from left, Ronnie Wood, Keith Richards, Mick Jagger and Charlie Watts attend the opening night party for "Exhibitionism" at Industria on Nov. 15, 2016, in New York. Right: The Beatles, from left, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr and John Lennon arriving at London Airport after a trip to Paris Feb. 6, 1964. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP; Evening Standard/Getty Images/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP; Evening Standard/Getty Images hide caption

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP; Evening Standard/Getty Images/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP; Evening Standard/Getty Images

Left: The Rolling Stones, from left, Ronnie Wood, Keith Richards, Mick Jagger and Charlie Watts attend the opening night party for "Exhibitionism" at Industria on Nov. 15, 2016, in New York. Right: The Beatles, from left, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr and John Lennon arriving at London Airport after a trip to Paris Feb. 6, 1964.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP; Evening Standard/Getty Images/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP; Evening Standard/Getty Images

Our big summer movie preview is coming to you Friday, and while we get that ready to go, we thought we'd revisit a conversation we had a few years ago about something you can't help arguing about: splits.

Not banana splits or celebrity splits, but splits of opinion. Chasms of pop culture. Do you like Star Trek or Star Wars? Do you like the first or the second Darren on Bewitched? And more to the point, together with our guest Petra Mayer, we talk about why these divisions exist in the first place. What do we get out of taking sides in battles about fiction? What does it say about us when we do?

On Friday, we'll be back here with Aisha Harris to talk about summer movies, from the ones we think will be huge to the ones we think might be flops. We'll see you then.

