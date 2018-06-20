Stand-Up Recommendations From Pop Culture Happy Hour : Monkey See You can find new stand-up specials just about every week. In fact, you can find so many that it's hard to keep track of them all. So we spent this episode recommending a few.
Pop Culture Happy Hour: The Great Big Stand-Up Roundup
Ken Woroner/Netflix
We paused this week to bring you a bit of a respite from the news that's still often incisive, smart, and essential. In other words, we're talking stand-up comedy. You can listen to the show to hear all of the recommendations from me, Stephen Thompson, Glen Weldon, and our friend Mike Katzif — and to hear the performers in their own words — but here's the list if you're trying to track them down:
- Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents: Julio Torres
- Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents: Solomon Georgio
- Maria Bamford: Old Baby
- Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives
- Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife
- Jerry Seinfeld: Jerry Before Seinfeld
- Mike Birbiglia: Thank God For Jokes
- Cameron Esposito: Rape Jokes
So enjoy this break from the news, and we'll see you Friday, when we'll be talking dinosaurs.