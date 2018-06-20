Accessibility links
Stand-Up Recommendations From Pop Culture Happy Hour : Monkey See You can find new stand-up specials just about every week. In fact, you can find so many that it's hard to keep track of them all. So we spent this episode recommending a few.
Pop Culture Happy Hour: The Great Big Stand-Up Roundup

Listen · 22:24
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/621428371/621547876" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Comedy

Ali Wong performing during her latest Netflix stand-up special, Hard Knock Wife. Ken Woroner/Netflix hide caption

Ken Woroner/Netflix

We paused this week to bring you a bit of a respite from the news that's still often incisive, smart, and essential. In other words, we're talking stand-up comedy. You can listen to the show to hear all of the recommendations from me, Stephen Thompson, Glen Weldon, and our friend Mike Katzif — and to hear the performers in their own words — but here's the list if you're trying to track them down:

So enjoy this break from the news, and we'll see you Friday, when we'll be talking dinosaurs.

