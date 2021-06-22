Doja Cat, 'Need To Know'

RCA Records YouTube

On her latest single, "Need To Know," Doja Cat is relentlessly horny and witty. Over loud, throbbing bass hits and seductive synths, Doja delivers sensational bars like "Prolly thinkin' I'm a telekinetic / Oh wait, you a fan of the magic? / Poof, p**** like an Alakazam" and "Need it in me like a Chuck E. need cheddar." True to the era of Planet Her, Doja's provocative, intergalactic-inspired third studio album, "Need To Know"'s accompanying music video guest stars experimental pop icon Grimes and actress Ryan Destiny partying at space-age nightclubs and bewitching cyborgs in a retro-futuristic world reminiscent of The Fifth Element and Blade Runner. Both track and video emphasize the allure of Doja: an abundantly playful understanding of sexuality that translates on Earth or outer space.