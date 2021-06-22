Bad Bunny, 'Yonaguni'

Rimas Entertainment LLC YouTube

It's the image of a quintessential summer romance: top down, hands up, waves crashing, beats thumping, limbs swaying. It's the breezy nights that feel endless, the same ones you find yourself ugly crying through. Leave it to Bad Bunny to make one feel exactly like the others with "Yonaguni," his downbeat, melancholic summer anthem. Conejo Malo turns into a sad puppy in this celebration of heartbreak, lamenting the love interest he lost to the Japanese island, which the song is named after.

The single and its accompanying music video meld classic, quirky Benito charisma with crooning that oozes sincerity and sorrow. It's a formula that lets anything the star touches turn into instant gold. The Puerto Rican reggaeton king can't release a new single without sending shockwaves through the community. The song's last few measures, with Bad Bunny performing in Japanese, have todo el mundo talking and listening on repeat; your tía and your abuela can't get enough. From grocery stores to club floors, get ready for another Bad Bunny-filled season.