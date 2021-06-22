Deafheaven, 'Great Mass Of Color'

Deafheaven, "Great Mass of Color" Sargent House YouTube

Deafheaven has refined and evolved its metallic chrome across albums that sneer as much as they swoon. So here's the band, a little more than decade out from its blistering blackgaze demo, turning on a dime to make a purely dream-pop song for its fifth album, Infinite Granite. The heightened melodrama that's propelled previous work remains, but sits in the starry ether of Kerry McCoy and Shiv Mehra's thundering guitar shimmer. But perhaps most surprising, George Clarke croons and coos throughout like the romantic he's always been, and doesn't unleash his signature scream until the final, fleeting minute.