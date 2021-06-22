Megan Thee Stallion, 'Thot S***'

300 Entertainment YouTube

A year after the release of her controversial hit with Cardi B, "WAP," Megan Thee Stallion clap backs at critics with a new single, "Thot S***." In a chorus ringing, "Hands on my knees, shakin' a**, on my thot s***," the Houston rapper reappropriated words from a slut-shaming culture that are often employed to demonize Black women. Megan's alter ego, Tina Snow, returns in the accompanying music video as a revenge-seeking jack of all trades. Supported by multiple references to horror classics, she repurposes the rhetoric of conservative critics who villainize her for her own empowerment. Exaggerating her brazen sexuality, Meg's long-established femininity ultimately becomes her superpower. Getting the last word, Megan reminds her critics: "The women that you accidentally try to step on, are the women that you depend on."