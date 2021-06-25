Accessibility links
Pom Pom Squad, 'Drunk Voicemail' : #NowPlaying A standout track from Mia Berrin's debut album shreds its way through the dizzying uncertainty of young love, dating, parties and heartache, all while still living with one's parents.
Now Playing.

#NowPlaying

Today's essential songs, picked by NPR Music and NPR Member stations

Pom Pom Squad, 'Drunk Voicemail'

City Slang YouTube

The guitars are thick and heavy and hit hard across the fists-in-the-air debut album from the Brooklyn-based group led by Mia Berrin. Death of a Cheerleader is a knock-out coming-of-age record that vividly documents the push and pull between youthful idealism and the conventional expectations of the company we keep. On "Drunk Voicemail," Berrin shreds her way through a tale that documents the dizzying uncertainty of young love, dating, parties and heartache, all while still living with parents.

Now Playing.

#NowPlaying

Today's essential songs, picked by NPR Music and NPR Member stations