Spacey Jane, 'Lots of Nothing'
Spacey Jane, 'Lots of Nothing'

AWAL Recordings YouTube

Listening to "Lots of Nothing" feels like rediscovering the best summer of your youth. A year after its debut album Sunlight was released, Australian band Spacey Jane is back with a new single filled with energetic drums and indie-rock guitar riffs. Tension builds throughout the verses, then explodes into the chorus, where frontman Caleb Harper's raspy voice delights: "Well, I've never felt like I was coming of age." And just like that, we are with him — perpetually young.

