Turnstile, 'Holiday'
Turnstile, 'Holiday'

Turnstile has the ability to lure even the most poptimistic listener with spectacular hooks. "Holiday," from the Turnstile Love Connection EP, embodies the hardcore band's sound: catchy, punchy and inventive. Now entering their next decade, Turnstile supercharges a shoegaze-y chorus with a furious whirlwind of finger-pointing, wall-punching music. For a band that defies genre convention, "Holiday" is a song that can hold its ground in club-sized mosh pits, while still inviting everyone on the sidelines to headbang along with them.

