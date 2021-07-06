J. Balvin, Skrillex, 'In Da Getto'

Universal Music Latino/Sueños Globales YouTube

In 2021, J Balvin released 11 singles. Between features, remixes and solo drops, the Colombian artist has manufactured his own dizzying market of musical oversaturation. However, Balvin and collaborator Skrillex find themselves creating a catchy, thumping club banger that will stick around with "In Da Getto."

I've been searching for a song of the summer. After a couple of listens, it's easy to throw myself behind this one. A blend of reggaeton and dembow — founded on the house sample of The Bad Yard Club and Crystal Waters' "In De Ghetto" — the track feels like an effortless blend from all parties, underscored by additional production from Latin music ringleader Tainy. "In Da Getto" is relentless and bound to keep energy up through a long night on the dance floor.