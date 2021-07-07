Accessibility links
Orla Gartland, 'You're Not Special, Babe' : #NowPlaying Initial curiosity inspired deeper listening and revealed a surprising meaning behind Orla Gartland's new track, Bob Boilen explains.
Now Playing.

#NowPlaying

Today's essential songs, picked by NPR Music and NPR Member stations

Orla Gartland, 'You're Not Special, Babe'

New Friends Music Ltd YouTube

My initial reaction to "You're Not Special, Babe" from London-based, Dublin-raised musician Orla Gartland was that it felt mean-spirited and sounded overly pop-y, two things I'm allergic to. But I was reminded of Laurie Anderson's Harmonizer-sounding vocals at the start. Then my curiosity regarding the lyrical refrain (also the song's title) had me listening deeper; I realized, by the chorus, that she was singing "you're not special" to herself. I was hooked.

Now Playing.

#NowPlaying

Today's essential songs, picked by NPR Music and NPR Member stations