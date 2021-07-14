Spice Girls, 'Feed Your Love'

Virgin Records Limited YouTube

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of their debut single, "Wannabe," the Spice Girls have dropped the previously unreleased "Feed Your Love." This slow, sensual song is every bit a '90s throwback, right down to that Boogie Down Productions sample of "South Bronx." The group's production teams sprinkled tracks like "Feed Your Love" — that draw more directly from classic soul, funk and R&B than the Girls' smash hits — throughout their albums Spice and Spiceworld, like "Something Kinda Funny," and the Motown send-up "Stop," and also teased more R&B-leaning tracks as B-sides to single releases, standouts being "Baby Come Round" and the reggae-influenced "Walk of Life," leading to collaborations with legendary R&B producers including Rodney and Freddie Jerkins, Terry Lewis and Jimmy Jam for the group's final album, Forever.