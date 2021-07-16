Indigo De Souza, 'Kill Me'

Accessibility links
It always amazes me how someone can take their pain and turn it into a catchy tune with a positive force. That's just what Indigo De Souza has done with a powerfully titled song "Kill Me." In a note to All Songs Considered, Indigo said: "I wrote 'Kill Me' at a time in my life when I was just kind of chronically drained of my energy and also very deeply spooked by the world, which I still am. It was a couple years after I graduated high school and I was navigating a lot of dysfunctionality in relationships and also just struggling to become a functioning person in society. [It] makes me feel so much less spooked in the world to make art and for other people to actually resonate with things that I have felt. I really just hope to create a feeling of togetherness with my art. And this album [Any Shape You Take] has been really fulfilling in that way."

