Accessibility links
Girlpuppy, 'Miniature Furniture' : #NowPlaying A pandemic side hustle bears very catchy fruit.
Now Playing.

#NowPlaying

Today's essential songs, picked by NPR Music and NPR Member stations

Girlpuppy, 'Miniature Furniture'

YouTube

Songwriter Becca Harvey started the musical project Girlpuppy after the pandemic forced her out of her bakery job in East Atlanta last year. But "Miniature Furniture" — the second single off Swan, her debut EP (produced and co-written by Phoebe Bridgers collaborator Marshall Vore) — isn't jaded with the vertigo of the past year. The melody is playful and easygoing, as Harvey paints a hopeful summertime daydream, though you wouldn't know it from merely reading the lyrics. "I'm sitting high crossing through state lines and it all unravels / My state of mind stuck on Eastern time, we'll be talking soon enough," she sings before sidestepping the serious with the heartfelt: "Now you're crying in public and I don't know what to do / And you're promising me that you'll get better soon." If anyone's pandemic side hustle sticks, I hope it's Harvey's.

Now Playing.

#NowPlaying

Today's essential songs, picked by NPR Music and NPR Member stations