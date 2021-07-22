Accessibility links
illuminati hotties, 'u v v p' : #NowPlaying On "u v v p," Sarah Tudzin dials down the energy and seeks inspiration in surf rock sounds. Featuring Buck Meek on the outro, it paints a cowpoke portrait of a Western rambler.
Sarah Tudzin can do it all. As a producer, mixer and engineer, her resume is proof positive. Likewise, Let Me Do One More, her forthcoming record as illuminati hotties (the one we've been waiting for) contains multitudes, from the Song of the Summer stylings of "Pool Hopping" to slick scorcher "MMMOOOAAAAAYAYA."

It's only fitting, then, that on "u v v p," Tudzin flexes again, dialing down the energy and seeking inspiration in surf rock sounds. Featuring Buck Meek on the outro, it paints a cowpoke portrait of a Western rambler. Like the very best of ih's previous projects, "u v v p" isn't afraid to showcase the sensitive side of the story; between big laughs and even bigger riffs, there's lightness matched with self-reflection.

◈ Stream "u v v p" by illuminati hotties

