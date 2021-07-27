Myriam Gendron, 'Au Cœur De Ma Délire'

Myriam Gendron lets her found sounds linger; steam hisses, crickets chirp, cars pass over wet streets and a young child calls out to mama over a gently picked electric guitar that, somehow, both slows and speeds time. Even before we hear the Quebecois songwriter's world-weary voice, an audiovisual scene is set. "Ô ma délire tu t'en vas tu t'engages," she sings of a desperate love, "Pourquoi me faire languir aussi longtemps?" Like her 2014 debut, Gendron imbues this traditional French song with a somber, sepia-toned smoke that summons the past with affection and ache.