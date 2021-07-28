Camila Cabello, 'Don't Go Yet'

Epic Records YouTube

Camila Cabello has refused to sideline her Latina flair and chingona spirit with every step of her career. "Don't Go Yet" meshes sounds and instrumentation not only from her own Cuban heritage but Latin America at large: From rumba rhythms to flamenco claves and everything in between, she once again positions herself as la reina del Latin pop. The music video, too, pays colorful homage to a vibrant cultural tradition. With the ease and elegance of a true salsera, Cabello presents stunning vocal runs and sharp, swishing hips that will captivate any audience; it will leave the most earworm impervious of listeners singing "Don't Go Yet" all night long.